RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainians stop Russian gas at 1 hub | Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | House approves $40B in aid
Home » Asia News » Reports: Hong Kong arrests…

Reports: Hong Kong arrests Roman Catholic cardinal, 3 others

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 9:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities arrested a Roman Catholic cardinal, a singer and two others on Wednesday on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China’s national security, reports said.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, singer Denise Ho, lawyer Margaret Ng and scholar Hui Po-keung were detained by Hong Kong’s National Security Police, the U.K.-based human rights group Hong Kong Watch said.

The arrests were apparently related to their roles as trustees of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which provided legal aid to people who took part in 2019 pro-democracy protests that were quashed by security forces, the group said. The fund closed in 2021, it said.

Scores of pro-democracy activists have been arrested under a sweeping National Security Law imposed on the city by Beijing in 2020.

Zen, the retired archbishop of Hong Kong, is a fierce critic of China and has been blistering in his condemnation of the Vatican’s 2018 agreement with Beijing over bishop nominations, which he has said was a sellout of underground Christians in China.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

State Department's future of work starts with accessibility

Federal health tech leaders want to extract data for greater equity

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up