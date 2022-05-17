RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier | GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine
Pakistani military says shootout kills 2 Taliban commanders

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 5:44 AM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces killed two local Taliban commanders in a shootout Tuesday in a former militant stronghold in the country’s northwest, the military said.

In a statement, it said the militants were killed in North Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban — also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — are a separate group from the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan who took over that country last August, though the two are allies.

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban to step up attacks on Pakistani forces, raising fears that the insurgents are regrouping in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan also says that thousands of TTP militants have been hiding in Afghanistan and often stage attacks from there, targeting Pakistani troops — despite assurances from the Taliban that they will not allow territory under their control to be used for attacks on neighboring countries.

