LPGA Tour Bank of Hope Match Play Scores

At Shadow Creek, Golf Course Las Vegas Purse: $1.5 million Yardage: 6,804; Par: 72 Round Robin GROUP 1 Wednesday

Minjee Lee (1), Australia def. Youngin Chun (64), Korea, 6 and 5.

Caroline Masson (32), Germany def. Brittany Altomare (33), United States, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Brittany Altomare (33) def. Minjee Lee (1), 2 and 1.

Caroline Masson (32) def. Youngin Chun (64), 2 and 1.

Friday

Caroline Masson (32) def. Minjee Lee (1), 2 and 1.

Youngin Chun (64) def. Brittany Altomare (33), 2 up.

GROUP 2 Wednesday

Tiffany Chan (63), Hong Kong def. Atthaya Thitikul (2), Thailand, 3 and 2.

Allison Lee (31), United States vs. Amy Olson (34), United States, tied.

Thursday

Atthaya Thitikul (2) def. Amy Olson (34), 1 up.

Tiffany Chan (63) def. Allison Lee (31), 4 and 3.

Friday

Tiffany Chan (63) def. Amy Olson (34), 2 up.

Atthaya Thitikul (2) def. Allison Lee (31), 4 and 3.

GROUP 3 Wednesday

Allisen Corpuz (62), United States def. Hyo Joo Kim (3), South Korea, 3 and 2.

Matilda Castren (30), Finland vs. Sarah Schmelzel (35), United States, tied.

Thursday

Hyo Joo Kim (3) def. Sarah Schmelzel (35), 2 and 1.

Matilda Castren (30) vs. Allisen Corpuz (62), tied.

Friday

Allisen Corpuz (62) def. Sarah Schmelzel (35), 6 and 5.

Hyo Joo Kim (3) def. Matilda Castren (30), 5 and 4.

GROUP 4 Wednesday

Kelly Tan (61), Malaysia def. Danielle Kang (4), United States, 7 and 6.

Eun-Hee Ji (36), South Korea def. Pajaree Anannarukarn (29), Thailand, 4 and 2.

Thursday

Eun-Hee Ji (36) def. Danielle Kang (4), 2 and 1.

Pajaree Anannarukarn (29) vs. Kelly Tan (61), tied.

Friday

Eun-Hee Ji (36) vs. Kelly Tan (61), tied.

Danielle Kang (4) vs. Pajaree Anannarukarn (29), tied.

GROUP 5 Wednesday

Emma Talley (60), United States def. Jennifer Kupcho (5), United States, 2 and 1.

Lauren Stephenson (37), United States def. Stacy Lewis (28), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Jennifer Kupcho (5) def. Lauren Stephenson (37), 3 and 2.

Stacy Lewis (28) vs. Emma Talley (60), tied.

Friday

Emma Talley (60) def. Lauren Stephenson (37), 5 and 3.

Jennifer Kupcho (5) def. Stacy Lewis (28), 5 and 3.

GROUP 6 Wednesday

Hannah Green (6), Australia def. Haeji Kang (59), South Korea, 2 and 1.

Jenny Shin (38), South Korea def. Sophia Popov (27), Germany, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Jenny Shin (38) def. Hannah Green (6), 5 and 3.

Haeji Kang (59) def. Sophia Popov (27), 2 up.

Friday

Hannah Green (6) vs. Sophia Popov (27), tied.

Jenny Shin (38) vs. Haeji Kang (59), tied.

GROUP 7 Wednesday

Paula Reto (58), South Africa def. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (7), 2 and 1.

Elizabeth Szokol (39), United States def. Yealimi Noh (26), United States, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (7) def. Elizabeth Szokol (39), 6 and 5.

Paula Reto (58) def. Yealimi Noh (26), 3 and 2.

Friday

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (7) def. Yealimi Noh (26), 2 up.

Paula Reto (58) def. Elizabeth Szokol (39), 4 and 2.

GROUP 8 Wednesday

Cheyenne Knight (57), United States def. Gemma Dryburgh (8), Scotland, 2 and 1.

Gaby Lopez (25), Mexico def. Chella Choi (40), South Korea, 6 and 5.

Thursday

Gemma Dryburgh (8) def. Chella Choi (40), 2 and 1.

Gaby Lopez (25) def. Cheyenne Knight (57), 3 and 2.

Friday

Chella Choi (40) vs. Cheyenne Knight (57), tied.

Gemma Dryburgh (8) def. Gaby Lopez (25), 2 and 1.

GROUP 9 Wednesday

Joengeun Lee6 (9), South Korea vs. Maude-Aimee Leblanc (56), Canada, tied.

Moriya Jutanugarn (24), Thailand vs. Ashleigh Buhai (41), South Africa, tied.

Thursday

Ashleigh Buhai (41) def. Joengeun Lee6 (9), 5 and 4.

Moriya Jutanugarn (24) def. Maude-Aimee Leblanc (56), 6 and 5.

Friday

Moriya Jutanugarn (24) def. Joengeun Lee6 (9), 7 and 5.

Ashleigh Buhai (41) def. Maude-Aimee Leblanc (56), 1 up.

GROUP 10 Wednesday

Ayaka Furue (10), Japan vs. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (55), France, tied.

Carlota Ciganda (23), Spain def. Angel Yin (42), United States, 2 up.

Thursday

Ayaka Furue (10) def. Angel Yin (42), 3 and 2.

Carlota Ciganda (23) def. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (55), 3 and 1.

Friday

Ayaka Furue (10) def. Carlota Ciganda (23), 2 and 1.

Angel Yin (42) def. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (55), 1 up.

GROUP 11 Wednesday

Annie Park (54), United States def. Georgia Hall (11), England, 2 and 1.

Perrine Delacour (43), France def. Mina Harigae (22), United States, 4 and 3.

Thursday

Georgia Hall (11) def. Perrine Delacour (43), 1 up.

Mina Harigae (22) vs. Annie Park (54), tied.

Friday

Annie Park (54) def. Perrine Delacour (43), 5 and 3.

Georgia Hall (11) def. Mina Harigae (22), 4 and 3.

GROUP 12 Wednesday

Madelene Sagstrom (12), Sweden def. Albane Valenzuela (53), Switzerland, 1 up.

Ryann O’Toole (21), United States def. Wei-Ling Hsu (44), Taiwan, 1 up.

Thursday

Madelene Sagstrom (12) def. Wei-Ling Hsu (44), 1 up.

Albane Valenzuela (53) def. Ryann O’Toole (21), 2 up.

Friday

Madelene Sagstrom (12) def. Ryann O’Toole (21), 2 and 1.

Wei-Ling Hsu (44) def. Albane Valenzuela (53), 5 and 3.

GROUP 13 Wednesday

Aditi Ashok (52), Niger def. Lizette Salas (13), United States, 3 and 1.

Hye-Jin Choi (20), South Korea def. Su Oh (45), Australia, 5 and 4.

Thursday

Su Oh (45) def. Lizette Salas (13), 4 and 3.

Hye-Jin Choi (20) def. Aditi Ashok (52), 3 and 2.

Friday

Su Oh (45) def. Aditi Ashok (52), 1 up.

Hye-Jin Choi (20) def. Lizette Salas (13), 3 and 1.

GROUP 14 Wednesday

Lilia Vu (51), United States def. Charley Hull (14), England, 5 and 3.

Ariya Jutanugarn (19), Thailand def. Esther Henseleit (46), Germany, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Charley Hull (14) def. Esther Henseleit (46), 3 and 2.

Lilia Vu (51) def. Ariya Jutanugarn (19), 2 and 1.

Friday

Lilia Vu (51) def. Esther Henseleit (46), 4 and 3.

Charley Hull (14) vs. Ariya Jutanugarn (19), tied.

GROUP 15 Wednesday

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (50), England def. Ally Ewing (15), United States, 6 and 5.

Jasmine Suwannapura (47), Thailand def. So Yeon Ryu (18), South Korea, 5 and 3.

Thursday

Ally Ewing (15) def. Jasmine Suwannapura (47), 3 and 2.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (50) def. So Yeon Ryu (18), 3 and 2.

Friday

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (50) def. Jasmine Suwannapura (47), 3 and 2.

Ally Ewing (15) def. So Yeon Ryu (18), 1 up.

GROUP 16 Wednesday

A Lim Kim (16), South Korea vs. Stephanie Meadow (49), Northern Ireland, tied.

Megan Khang (17), United States vs. Andrea Lee (48), United States, tied.

Thursday

Andrea Lee (48) def. A Lim Kim (16), 2 up.

Megan Khang (17) vs. Stephanie Meadow (49), tied.

Friday

A Lim Kim (16) vs. Megan Khang (17), tied.

Andrea Lee (48) def. Stephanie Meadow (49), 2 and 1.

———— Saturday Round of 16

Madelene Sagstrom (12), Sweden, def. Emma Talley (60), United States, $26,949, 4 and 2.

Eun-Hee Ji (36), South Korea def. Hye-Jin Choi (20), South Korea, $26,949, 2 and 1.

Gemma Dryburgh (8), Scotland, def. Moriya Jutanugarn (24), Thailand, $26,949, 22 holes.

Andrea Lee (48), United States def. Caroline Masson (32), Germany, $26,949, 2 and 1.

Jenny Shin (38), South Korea, def. Annie Park (54), United States, $26,949, 2 and 1.

Lilia Vu (51), United States def. Allisen Corpuz (62), United States, $26,949, 4 and 3.

Ayaka Furue (10), Japan def. Paula Reto (58), South Africa, $26,949, 2 and 1.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (50), England, def. Tiffany Chan (63), Hong Kong, $26,949, 4 and 3.

Quarterfinal

Eun-Hee Ji (36), South Korea def. Madelene Sagstrom (12), Sweden, $49,723, 7 and 6.

Lilia Vu (51), United States def. Jenny Shin (38), South Korea, $49,723, 20 holes.

Ayaka Furue (10), Japan def. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (50), England, $49,723, 22 holes.

Andrea Lee (48), United States def. Gemma Dryburgh (8), Scotland, $49,723, 20 holes.

Sunday Semifinal

Eun-Hee Ji (36), South Korea def. Andrea Lee (48), United States, 4 and 3.

Ayaka Furue (10), Japan def. Lilia Vu (51), United States, 2 and 1.

Third Place

Lilia Vu (51), United States, $102,942 def. Andrea Lee (48), United States, $79,634, 4 and 2.

Final

Eun-Hee Ji (36), South Korea, $225,000 def. Ayaka Furue (10), Japan, $141,906, 3 and 2.

