Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 3:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of May 9

Actelis Networks – Fremont, Calif., 3 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by Boustead Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ASNS. Business: Provides hybrid fiber-copper equipment solutions to telecom and IoT newtorks.

Bright Green – Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 158.2 million shares, priced at $10, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BGXX. Business: Federally-authorized provider of cannabis products for research applications.

Hanover Bancorp – Mineola, NY, 1.4 million shares, priced $21-$23, managed by Stephen Inc/Piper Sandler. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HNVR.Business: Community bank with eight branches in New York and New Jersey.

Intrinsic Medicine – Seattle, Wash., 4.2 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by Spartan Capital Securities/Revere Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol INRX. Business: Preclinical biotech developing synthetic human milk to treat gut and inflammatory disorders.

Phoenix Motor – Anaheim, Calif., 2.5 million shares, priced $7-$9, managed by Prime Number Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PEV. Business: Electric drive system and vehicle maker being spun out of SPI Energy.

Primech Holdiings – Singapore, 5 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by Tiger Brokers. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PMEC. Business: Provides cleaning and maintenance services to facilities in Singapore.

ProFrac Holding – Willow Park, Texas, 16 million shares, priced $21-$24, managed by JP Morgan/Piper Sandler. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PFHC. Business: Provides fracturing and completion services to upstream exploration and production.

Treasure Global – New York, 3 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TGL. Business: Provides an e-payment app in Malaysia that offers instant rebates.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

