RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leader calls for Russian oil ban | Russia hits eastern towns | Pope's Ukraine diplomacy | Fiji says US can seize Russian superyacht
Home » Asia News » Brazil to play South…

Brazil to play South Korea in pre-World Cup friendly

The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil will play a friendly match against South Korea in Seoul as part of its World Cup preparations, the Brazilian soccer confederation said Wednesday.

The game is scheduled for June 2. The team then plays Japan in Tokyo four days later, as the Brazilian soccer confederation previously confirmed, and faces Argentina in Melbourne on June 11.

Brazil will play Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G at the World Cup, which starts Nov. 21 in Qatar.

The Seleção could face South Korea in the round-of-16 depending on their positions in the group stage. The South Koreans are in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana.

FIFA still wants Brazil and Argentina to play their World Cup qualifying game that was suspended in September shortly after kickoff when officials entered the field because some of Argentina’s players had violated COVID-19 protocols. FIFA wants the game to be held this September but neither team has committed to playing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

Ahuja wants to reach more diverse applicants for 8,000 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law jobs

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up