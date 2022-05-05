RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hill bargainers seek Ukraine aid deal | US Cyber Command helps Lithuania | US seizes Russian oligarch's superyacht
Home » Asia News » 53 dead in China…

53 dead in China building collapse, search for trapped ends

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 10:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say 53 people died in a building collapse one week ago in central China and 10 were rescued. Authorities said Friday the search had ended for people trapped from the collapse.

The last survivor was pulled out shortly after midnight on Thursday, 5 ½ days after the residential and commercial building in the city of Changsha suddenly caved in on April 29.

At least nine people have been arrested in connection with the collapse on suspicion of ignoring building codes or committing other violations.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Office overseeing EHR interoperability between DoD, VA not having 'active role' in rollout

SSA acting commissioner ‘concerned’ about employee exhaustion, lack of engagement

VA hired 59,000 employees this fiscal year, but still struggles with workforce shortages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up