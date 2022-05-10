RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol | War fuels surging prices in Europe | Surviving when home is blasted | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden
10 workers trapped after tunnel collapses in Kashmir

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 4:26 AM

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — An official in Indian-controlled Kashmir said Friday that 10 workers were trapped after part of a tunnel collapsed in the Himalayan region.

The tunnel is part of a mountainous highway tunnel system that was under construction when it collapsed Thursday night in the southern Ramban district.

Emergency workers were using earthmovers to clear the wreckage and rescue the trapped workers.

Aamir Ali, an official at the government’s disaster management department, said three workers trapped at the entrance of the tunnel were rescued. They were being treated at a hospital.

The section that collapsed was an approach tunnel used for ventilation and moving supplies and equipment to the main, under-construction tunnel, Ali said.

The tunnel is part of a vast network of bridges and tunnels on the strategic highway that connects two key cities of Srinagar and Jammu in the region.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

