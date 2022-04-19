RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest from Ukraine | Zelenskyy: 'battle for the Donbas' has begun. | War causing food insecurity crisis | White House to bar missile tests | Ukrainian pride at Boston Marathon
Pakistan’s new Cabinet sworn in at presidency in Islamabad

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 4:12 AM

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Cabinet of Pakistan’s newly-elected prime minister, Shahbaz Sharif, was sworn in Tuesday during a brief ceremony.

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the 34 ministers at the white marble palace known as the Presidency in the capital, Islamabad. Sharif also attended the ceremony. His election April 11 ousted former prime minister Imran Khan.

Sharif’s former political rivals are also part of his coalition government.

The portfolios for the ministers are expected to be announced later Tuesday.

Among prominent lawmakers who were inducted into the Cabinet is Khawaja Mohammad Asif, a former defense minister and a member of the Pakistan Muslim League party. Several politicians from the party of former President Asif Ali Zardari are also part of the Cabinet, including Khursheed Shah and Sherry Rehman.

Sharif ousted Khan through a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly, Pakistan’s lower house of parliament. Khan lost the grip on power after being deserted by his party allies and a key coalition partner earlier this month.

Since then, Khan has demanded new elections at rallies, saying the new government was imposed under a US conspiracy, a charge Washington has denied, and which the new government in Pakistan says was a pack of lies.

