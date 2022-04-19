RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More Russian troops in the east | For Russian diplomats, disinfo is part of job | Apartment block reflects new Ukraine
Home » Asia News » Over 500 Rohingya flee…

Over 500 Rohingya flee Malaysian detention, 6 die on highway

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 11:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — More than 500 Rohingya refugees escaped from detention in Malaysia early Wednesday following a protest but most have been rearrested, immigration officials said.

The Immigration Department said 528 Rohingya fled after breaking a block door and barrier grill at a temporary detention center in northern Penang state. Police and other agencies were deployed and 362 detainees have been rearrested, the department said in a statement.

“The search for the remaining detainees is continuing,” it said, without giving further details on what sparked the breakout.

Penang police chief Mohamad Shuhaily Mohamad Zain told local media that six detainees were killed while trying to cross a highway. He was quoted as saying the victims were two men, two women, a boy and a girl.

Malaysia, which has a dominant Muslim population, is a preferred destination for Muslim Rohingya fleeing from Myanmar or those seeking to escape misery in refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Malaysia doesn’t grant refugee status, but the country houses some 180,000 refugees and asylum seekers accredited with the UNHCR, including more than 100,000 Rohingya and other Myanmar ethnic groups. Thousands more stay undocumented after arriving in the country illegally by sea.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

New campaign asks service members to share stories to push sexual assault reforms farther

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

SCuBA gears up agencies to survive the ‘next’ SolarWinds attack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up