RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians try to storm Mariupol plant | Deepening Putin pain: West studies oil and gas | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
Home » Asia News » Japanese authorities say four…

Japanese authorities say four people from a tour boat that went missing after a distress call found.

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 6:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese authorities say four people from a tour boat that went missing after a distress call found.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

DIU opens latest innovation outpost, expanding its presence to the Midwest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up