RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Killings could bring Russia more sanctions | Burned, piled bodies found in Bucha | Banning new investments in Russia | Photos
Home » Asia News » Hand grenade wounds at…

Hand grenade wounds at least six in Kabul mosque

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 5:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A hand grenade was thrown into Kabul’s largest mosque as worshippers knelt in afternoon prayer on Wednesday, wounding at least six people, an Afghan police spokesman said.

The reason for the attack on the 18th century Pul-e-Khishti mosque in the middle of Kabul’s old city was unclear.

One suspect is in Taliban custody, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

No one has claimed responsibility but it was the second grenade attack in less than a week. At the weekend a grenade was thrown into the middle of a market occupied by money changers, killing one person and wounding 59 others.

Taliban officials blamed the attack on thieves trying to rob the lucrative market.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Treasury joins the growing ranks of agencies with IT working capital funds

Agencies take action to improve federal services for transgender Americans

House Democrats tell USPS to ‘go back to the drawing board’ on electric vehicle cost analysis

State Dept launches new bureau in broader effort to elevate its cyber mission

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up