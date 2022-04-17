BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth edges up to 4.8% over a year earlier in first three months of 2022.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 17, 2022, 10:01 PM
BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth edges up to 4.8% over a year earlier in first three months of 2022.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.