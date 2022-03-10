Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment

BC-US-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CONGRESS SPENDING Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has given final…

Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill

Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has given final congressional approval to a $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies. The money hitched a ride on a $1.5 trillion, government-wide spending bill that’s five months late but loaded with political prizes for both parties. Senate passage Thursday night was by a 68-31 bipartisan margin. Democrats and Republicans have battled this election year over rising inflation, energy policy and lingering pandemic restrictions. But they’ve rallied behind sending aid to Ukraine, whose stubborn resilience against Russia has been inspirational for many voters.

BC-US-CHINA-UKRAINE

Premier Li offers China’s help for ‘grave’ Ukraine situation

BEIJING (AP) — China’s premier is calling the situation in Ukraine “grave” and offering Beijing’s help in playing a “positive role” for peace while continuing to refuse to criticize Russia. Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference on Friday that “we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis.” He said the “pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control.” China has largely sided with Russia in the conflict. The U.S. accuses Beijing of helping spread false news and disinformation coming out of Moscow.

BC-US-RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce Friday that along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.S. will move to revoke “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. That’s according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement. Stripping most favored nation status would allow the U.S. and allies to impose tariffs on Russian imports. Biden’s move comes as bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as “permanent normal trade relations” with Russia.

BC-EU-RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Satellite photos show that a massive Russian convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital since last week has split up and fanned out into towns and forests, with artillery pieces moved into firing positions. Imagery from Maxar Technologies showed the 40-mile (64-kilometer) line of vehicles, tanks and artillery has broken up and been redeployed. Armored units were seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city. Some of the vehicles have moved into forests. The convoy had massed outside the city early last week, but its advance appeared to have stalled amid reports of food and fuel shortages. U.S. officials said Ukrainian troops also targeted the convoy with anti-tank missiles.

BC-US-KOREAS-TENSIONS

North Korea testing new ICBMs, US says, warns more coming

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his officials to expand a satellite launch facility to fire a variety of rockets. Kim’s comments were reported as U.S. and South Korean militaries concluded the North’s recent missile launches involved an intercontinental ballistic missile system under development. North Korea’s state media said Kim inspected the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in the northwest and ordered it be modernized and expanded. The U.N. views a satellite-carrying rocket launch by North Korea as a banned test of missile technology. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said North Korea must stop any act that raises tensions and causes security concerns in the region immediately.

AP-BBO-LOCKOUT

MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season

NEW YORK (AP) —Major League Baseball’s acrimonious players and owners ended their most bitter money fight in a quarter-century when a divided players’ association accepted management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7. On the 99th day of a lockout that delayed spring training and threatened to cancel regular-season games for the first time since 1995, the players’ executive board approved a five-year contract at about 3 p.m. in a 28-12 vote. Owners ratified the deal 30-0 just three hours later, and the lockout was lifted at 7 p.m., ending baseball’s ninth work stoppage.

BC-US-JUSSIIE SMOLLETT

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack

CHICAGO (AP) —Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail for lying to police in a racist and homophobic attack that he staged himself. Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation, with five months served in the county jail. Linn denied a request to suspend Smollett’s sentence and ordered he be placed in custody immediately. Smollett proclaimed his innocence after Linn’s decision. Sentencing for Smollett began shortly after Linn upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. Supporters of Smollett urged Linn not to send Smollett to prison.

Saudi Arabia: 2 Americans freed in Yemen special op mission

Saudi Arabia: 2 Americans freed in Yemen special op mission

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has rescued two young American women in Yemen in a joint special operations mission with the United States. The Saudi defense ministry says the women, both teenagers, were being held by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and have now been repatriated to the U.S. after receiving medical treatment in Saudi Arabia. There was no immediate comment from Washington. The Saudis did not say when the rescue mission took place but a person familiar with the operation said it occurred in January and was being made public now because the women are now back in the U.S.

BC-US-TEXAS-FOSTER CARE-SEXUAL ABUSE

Officials: Texas foster care center sex-trafficked minors

HOUSTON (AP) — State officials say employees at a foster care center under a state contract to shelter children who have been trafficked for sex have been trafficking those children themselves. The Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News report the matter arose at a Thursday hearing before a federal judge about a Bastrop facility called The Refuge. U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack has been presiding over a 2011 class-action lawsuit against the state Department of Family and Protective Services that alleged that children were held in unsafe conditions. During the Thursday hearing, she told state officials that the foster-care system “remains broken.”

