RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Home » Asia News » UAE win sets up…

UAE win sets up World Cup qualifying playoff vs. Australia

The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 1:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates beat South Korea 1-0 on Tuesday to advance to a World Cup qualifying playoff against Australia in June.

The winner of UAE vs. Australia will progress to a playoff final against a team from South America for a ticket to Qatar.

Harib Abdalla scored early in the second half for UAE, which is searching for its second World Cup appearance after its 1990 debut.

Heading into the final round of matches, Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia had already clinched the automatic qualification spots.

South Korea, preparing for its 11th appearance, dominated possession but could not find the target despite hitting the woodwork twice and taking 16 corners.

Earlier, Iran defeated Lebanon 2-0 to finish atop Group A ahead of South Korea.

Japan and Vietnam drew 1-1 at Saitama Stadium. Japan reached its seventh straight World Cup by topping Group B with Saudi Arabia in second place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

Biden brings back plans to move FBI headquarters to suburbs in 2023 budget request

DoD Cloud Exchange: Army’s Paul Puckett on agility gains of cloud

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up