RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport | Putin responses to opponents | WNBA's Griner's detention extended | How to help
Home » Asia News » Socceroos coach Graham Arnold…

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 3:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia head coach Graham Arnold has tested positive to COVID-19 as he was preparing to join the Socceroos camp for two must-win World Cup qualifying matches over the next two weeks.

Football Australia on Friday said Arnold returned the positive result after following national team protocols and undergoing a test on Thursday ahead of his planned arrival into camp on Friday.

Football Australia was also attempting to contact media who attended Thursday’s squad announcement in Sydney to advise them of the positive case.

Australia plays Japan in Sydney on March 24 and Saudi Arabia away on March 29.

Australia is in third place in Group B in Asian qualifying and needs to beat second-place Japan and group leader Saudi Arabia to have any real chance of automatic qualification for the World Cup later this year in Qatar.

If the Socceroos finish third they will enter a playoff route to the finals which will involve facing the third-place team from the other Asian qualifying group and then the fifth-place finisher in South American qualifying.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up