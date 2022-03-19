RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Home » Asia News » Shiffrin 5th-fastest in last…

Shiffrin 5th-fastest in last World Cup slalom led by Dürr

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 6:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MERIBEL, France (AP) — The pressure off after securing the overall World Cup title, Mikaela Shiffrin was fifth-fastest in the first run of the season’s last slalom Saturday.

Shiffrin was 0.66 seconds behind leader Lena Dürr, and Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhová was fourth with 0.48 to make up in the second leg in the afternoon at sunny Méribel.

An expected weekend contest between Shiffrin and defending champion Vlhová for the overall title was settled Thursday at nearby Courchevel. The American got her fourth career title when runner-up in a super-G while Vlhová failed to score.

Vlhová clinched the World Cup slalom title before the Beijing Olympics and has won five of eight races this season.

Dürr held a 0.37 lead over Michelle Gisin. They were also 1-2 after the first run in China before both fell out of the medal places. Ana Bucik was third Saturday morning, 0.40 back.

Dürr has never won a World Cup slalom in more than 100 starts though has three third-place finishes this season.

The women’s World Cup season ends Sunday with a giant slalom where Shiffrin and Vlhová are in a four-way contest for the season title.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up