Police: Bombing in southwest Pakistan kills 3, wounds 28

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 6:22 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A bomb exploded Tuesday near a government building in southwest Pakistan, killing at least three people and wounding 28 others, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Sibi, in Baluchistan. Wazir Murree, a local police official, said rescuers transported the dead and wounded to hospitals, where an emergency had been declared.

He provided no further details and only said some of those listed as wounded were in critical condition. Local media said the blast happened near an open area where an annual cultural show was being held.

The bombing happened hours after Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi attended the festival in Sibi.

Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by small Baluch secessionist groups which for decades have staged attacks on security forces and police to press their demands for independence.

Although authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence has continued in the province. Local militants and sleeper cells of the Islamic State also have a presence there.

Tuesday’s bombing in Baluchistan happened days after a suicide bomber dispatched by the Islamic State struck inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar during Friday prayers, killing at least 57 worshippers and wounding 194 people.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

