RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian pledge draws skepticism | UN: Ukraine's food crisis is worst since WWII | Soccer club owner Abramovich seen at talks | How to help
Home » Asia News » Militants attack troops in…

Militants attack troops in northwest Pakistan, killing 4

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 2:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Militants attacked a headquarters of paramilitary security forces in northwest Pakistan early Wednesday, triggering an intense shootout in which at least four troops and three insurgents were killed, police said.

Mohammad Khurasani, spokesman for the outlawed Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on Frontier Constabulary in Tank, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Local police official Zahid Khan said about two dozen security personnel were also wounded in the attack, but that paramilitary forces had apparently taken control of the situation.

There was no immediate response from the military which was expected to issue a statement about the attack later Wednesday.

The Pakistani Taliban, led by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan movement, have been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power across the border in Afghanistan. They have stepped up attacks on security forces since December when a one-month-long ceasefire between TTP and the government ended.

Pakistani authorities say most of the fighters and leaders of TTP are hiding in Afghanis

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

White House proposes major pay raise for TSA screening workforce in 2023

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up