Maple Leafs sign former Harvard captain Nicholas Abruzzese

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Nicholas Abruzzese to a two-year, entry-level contract Saturday. The former Harvard…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Nicholas Abruzzese to a two-year, entry-level contract Saturday.

The former Harvard captain and U.S. Olympian was a fourth-round pick in 2019. The average annual value of the contract is $850,000.

The 22-year-old Abruzzese had nine goals and 24 assists in 28 games this season for Harvard. He had a goal and three assists in four games in the Beijing Olympics.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.