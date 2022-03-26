RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden ends trip with unity message | War enters dangerous phase | 300 killed in Mariupol theater | How to help
Maple Leafs sign former Harvard captain Nicholas Abruzzese

The Associated Press

March 26, 2022, 5:22 PM

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Nicholas Abruzzese to a two-year, entry-level contract Saturday.

The former Harvard captain and U.S. Olympian was a fourth-round pick in 2019. The average annual value of the contract is $850,000.

The 22-year-old Abruzzese had nine goals and 24 assists in 28 games this season for Harvard. He had a goal and three assists in four games in the Beijing Olympics.

