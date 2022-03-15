RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | Peace talks resume | How to help
Home » Asia News » India court upholds the…

India court upholds the ban on hijab in schools and colleges in Indian state of Karnataka

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 1:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW DELHI (AP) — India court upholds the ban on hijab in schools and colleges in Indian state of Karnataka.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress taps brakes on DoD project to reform IT funding

VA looks to do more with fewer outpatient facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

House Dems seek probe of USPS plan for new mail truck fleet

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up