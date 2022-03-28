RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | How to help
Home » Asia News » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 4:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks shook off a midday slump and closed higher on Wall Street, though energy companies ended in the red as crude oil prices fell sharply.

Crude oil prices sank as China started to lock down Shanghai, its largest city and financial center, to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Bond yields fell after shooting higher earlier this month.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.46 points, or 0.7%, to 4,575.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.65 points, or 0.3%, to 34,955.89.

The Nasdaq rose 185.60 points, or 1.3%, to 14,354.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.08 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,078.06.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 190.66 points, or 4%.

The Dow is down 1,382.41 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,290.07 points, or 8.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 167.25 points, or 7.4%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Business & Finance | World News

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

On April 4, say goodbye to DUNS and hello to UEI

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

Biden brings back plans to move FBI headquarters to suburbs in 2023 budget request

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up