HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index plunges 5.4% as virus lockdown in Shenzhen, U.S. share listings issues…

Listen now to WTOP News

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index plunges 5.4% as virus lockdown in Shenzhen, U.S. share listings issues pull benchmark lower.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.