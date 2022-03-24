RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hopes of returning wane | Coat drive to support refugees | US accepting refugees | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Fegg resigns as coach of USA Luge national team

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 4:42 PM

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — USA Luge coach Robert Fegg has resigned after two seasons with the national team, which failed to medal at the Beijing Olympics last month.

Fegg spent four years with USA Luge in all, the first two of those years with the junior national team. The former member of the German national team’s resignation becomes official April 1.

No reason was cited.

“We wish Robert nothing but the best as he moves forward in his career,” USA Luge CEO Jim Leahy said. “In his time with us, Robert always gave us his best efforts with passion and commitment, and kept the success of the athletes and the organization as his top priorities.”

USA Luge said a search for the next coach will begin immediately.

