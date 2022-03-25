Dell Match Play Groups

|At Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
(Seedings in parentheses; x-won group) x-Won group
|GROUP 1
|Wednesday
Jon Rahm (1), Spain def. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia, 4 and 2.
Cameron Young (40), United States, def. Patrick Reed (23), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Jon Rahm (1), Spain, def. Cameron Young (40), United States, 5 and 4.
Patrick Reed (23), United States, halved with Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia.
|Friday
Patrick Reed (23), United States, def. Jon Rahm (1), Spain, 3 and 2.
Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia, def. Cameron Young (40), United States, 1 up.
|Standings
x-Rahm 2-1-0, Reed 1-1-1, Munoz 1-1-1, Young 1-2-0.
|GROUP 2
|Wednesday
Collin Morikawa (2), United States, def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 2 and 1.
Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, def. Jason Kokrak (22), United States, 4 and 3.
|Thursday
Collin Morikawa (2), United States, halved with Sergio Garcia (43), Spain.
Jason Kokrak (22), United States, def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 3 and 2.
|Friday
Collin Morikawa (2), United States, def. Jason Kokrak (22), United States, 1 up.
Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, def. Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, 4 and 2.
|Standings
x-Morikawa 2-0-1 Garcia 1-1-1 Kokrak 1-2-0, MacIntyre 1-2-0.
|GROUP 3
|Wednesday
Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Sepp Straka (63), Austria, 1 up.
Will Zalatoris (24), United States, def. Cameron Tringale (45), United States, 5 and 4.
|Thursday
Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Cameron Tringale (45), United States, 2 and 1.
Sepp Straka (63), Austria, def. Will Zalatoris (24), United States, 4 and 2.
|Friday
Will Zalatoris (24), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, 1 up.
Cameron Tringale (45), def. Sepp Straka (63), Austria, 5 and 3.
|Standings
x-Zalatoris 2-1-0, Hovland 2-1-0, Straka 1-2-0, Tringale 1-2-0.
(Zalatoris defeated Hovland on the second playoff hole)
|GROUP 4
|Wednesday
Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (62), United States.
Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, 5 and 4.
|Thursday
Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, 5 and 4.
Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, def. Keith Mitchell (62), United States, 5 and 3.
|Friday
Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, 2 and 1.
Keith Mitchell (62), United States, def. Seamus Power (42), Ireland, 2 and 1.
|Standings
x-Power 2-1-0, Cantlay 1-1-1, Mitchell 1-1-1, Im 1-2-0.
|GROUP 5
|Wednesday
Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 2 and 1.
Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, 1 up
|Thursday
Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, def. Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, 2 and 1.
Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 4 and 2.
|Friday
Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, 5 and 4.
Ian Poulter (59), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, 4 and 3.
|Standings
x-Scheffler 2-1-0, Fitzpatrick 2-1-0, Fleetwood 1-2-0, Poulter 1-2-0.
(Scheffler defeated Fitzpatrick on the sixth playoff hole)
|GROUP 6
|Wednesday
Luke List (53), United States, def. Justin Thomas (6), United States, 3 and 2.
Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 4 and 3.
|Thursday
Justin Thomas (6), United States, def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 5 and 4.
Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Luke List (53), United States, 1 up.
|Friday
Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Justin Thomas (6), United States, 4 and 3.
Marc Leishman (37), Australia, def. Luke List (53), United States, 3 and 2.
|Standings
x-Kisner 3-0-0, Thomas 1-2-0, List 1-2-0, Leishman 1-2-0
|GROUP 7
|Wednesday
Xander Schauffele (7), United States, def. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, 3 and 2.
Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Tony Finau (18), United States, 4 and 3.
|Thursday
Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Xander Schauffele (7), United States, 1 up.
Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, def. Tony Finau (18), United States, 1 up.
|Friday
Tony Finau (18), United States, def. Xander Schauffele (7), United States, 4 and 2.
Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, def. Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, 5 and 4.
|Standings
x-Kanaya 2-1-0, Herbert 2-1-0, Schauffele 1-2-0, Finau 1-2-0.
(Kanaya defeated Herbert on the first playoff hole)
|GROUP 8
|Wednesday
Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, 3 and 2.
Max Homa (30), United States, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 3 and 1.
|Thursday
Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 4 and 2.
Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, def. Max Homa (30), United States, 2 up.
|Friday
Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Max Homa (30), United States, 1 up.
Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 1 up.
|Standings
x-Johnson 3-0-0, Hughes 2-1-0, Homa 1-2-0, Wolff 0-3-0.
|GROUP 9
|Wednesday
Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, halved with Richard Bland (54), England.
Talor Gooch (27), United States, def. Lee Westwood (47), England, 3 and 2.
|Thursday
Lee Westwood (47), England, def. Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, 1 up.
Richard Bland (54), England, def. Talor Gooch (27), United States, 1 up.
|Friday
Talor Gooch (27), United States, def. Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, 2 up.
Richard Bland (54), England, def. Lee Westwood (47), England, 2 and 1.
|Standings
x-Bland 2-0-1, Gooch 2-1-0, Westwood 1-2-0, DeChambeau 0-2-1.
|GROUP 10
|Wednesday
Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 1 up.
Corey Conners (36), Canada def, Paul Casey (19), England, conceded after 2 holes (injury).
|Thursday
Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 2 and 1.
Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Paul Casey (19), England, conceded (injury).
|Friday
Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, def. Paul Casey (19), England, conceded (injury).
Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Alex Noren (50), Sweden, 3 and 2.
|Standings
x-Conners 3-0-0, Noren 2-1-0, Oosthuizen 1-2-0, Casey 0-3-0.
|GROUP 11
|Wednesday
Jordan Spieth (11), United States, def. Keegan Bradley (60), United States, 2 up.
Adam Scott (32), Australia, def. Justin Rose (46), England, 2 up.
|Thursday
Justin Rose (46), England, def. Jordan Spieth (11), United States, 3 and 2.
Adam Scott (32), Australia, halved with. Keegan Bradley (60), United States.
|Friday
Adam Scott (32), Australia, def. Jordan Spieth (11), United States, 3 and 2.
Justin Rose (46), England, halved with Keegan Bradley (60), United States.
|Standings
x-Scott 2-0-1, Rose 1-1-1, Bradley 0-1-2, Spieth 1-2-0.
|GROUP 12
|Wednesday
Billy Horschel (12), United States, def. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, 3 and 2.
Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, def. Tom Hoge (33), United States, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Billy Horschel (12), United States, def. Tom Hoge (33), United States, 3 and 2.
Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, def. Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, 1 up.
|Friday
Billy Horschel (12), United States, havled with. Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium.
Tom Hoge (33), United States, halved with Min Woo Lee (49), Australia.
|Standings
x-Horschel 2-0-1, Pieters 1-1-1, Lee 1-1-1, Hoge 0-2-1.
|GROUP 13
|Wednesday
Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 3 and 2.
Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, def. Daniel Berger (17), United States, 2 up.
|Thursday
Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, 1 up.
Daniel Berger (17), United States, def. Christian Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 2 and 1.
|Friday
Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Daniel Berger (17), United States, 2 up.
Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 6 and 4.
|Standings
x-Hatton 3-0-0, Kim 2-1-0, Berger 2-1-0, Bezuidenhout 0-3-0.
|GROUP 14
|Wednesday
Maverick McNealy (64), United States, def. Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, 8 and 6.
Kevin Na (25), United States, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 2 and 1.
Kevin Na (25), United States, halved with. Maverick McNealy (64), United States.
|Friday
Kevin Na (25), United States, def. Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, 1 up.
Maverick McNealy (64), United States, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 2 and 1.
|Standings
x-Na 2-0-1, McNealy 2-0-1, Niemann 1-2-0, Henley 0-3-0.
(Na defeated McNealy on the first playoff hole
|GROUP 15
|Wednesday
Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Bubba Watson (57), United States, 3 and 1.
Webb Simpson (31), United States, def. Brian Harman (44), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, halved with Brian Harman (44), United States.
Bubba Watson (57), United States, def. Webb Simpson (31), United States, 1 up.
|Friday
Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Webb Simpson (31), United States, 2 up.
Brian Harman (44), United States, halved with Bubba Watson (57), United States.
|Standings
x-Ancer 2-0-1, Watson 1-1-1, Simpson 1-2-0, Harman 0-1-2.
|GROUP 16
|Wednesday
Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, and 3 and 2.
Harold Varner III (35), United States, def. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Harold Varner III (35), United States, 2 and 1.
Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, 2 up.
|Friday
Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, 1 up.
Harold Varner III (35), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, 5 and 4.
|Standings
x-Koepka 3-0-0, Varner 2-1-0, Lowry 1-2-0, van Rooyen 0-3-0.
