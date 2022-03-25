Dell Match Play Groups

At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas (Seedings in parentheses; x-won group) x-Won group GROUP 1 Wednesday Jon Rahm (1), Spain…

At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas

(Seedings in parentheses; x-won group) x-Won group

GROUP 1 Wednesday

Jon Rahm (1), Spain def. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia, 4 and 2.

Cameron Young (40), United States, def. Patrick Reed (23), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Jon Rahm (1), Spain, def. Cameron Young (40), United States, 5 and 4.

Patrick Reed (23), United States, halved with Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia.

Friday

Patrick Reed (23), United States, def. Jon Rahm (1), Spain, 3 and 2.

Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia, def. Cameron Young (40), United States, 1 up.

Standings

x-Rahm 2-1-0, Reed 1-1-1, Munoz 1-1-1, Young 1-2-0.

GROUP 2 Wednesday

Collin Morikawa (2), United States, def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 2 and 1.

Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, def. Jason Kokrak (22), United States, 4 and 3.

Thursday

Collin Morikawa (2), United States, halved with Sergio Garcia (43), Spain.

Jason Kokrak (22), United States, def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 3 and 2.

Friday

Collin Morikawa (2), United States, def. Jason Kokrak (22), United States, 1 up.

Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, def. Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, 4 and 2.

Standings

x-Morikawa 2-0-1 Garcia 1-1-1 Kokrak 1-2-0, MacIntyre 1-2-0.

GROUP 3 Wednesday

Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Sepp Straka (63), Austria, 1 up.

Will Zalatoris (24), United States, def. Cameron Tringale (45), United States, 5 and 4.

Thursday

Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Cameron Tringale (45), United States, 2 and 1.

Sepp Straka (63), Austria, def. Will Zalatoris (24), United States, 4 and 2.

Friday

Will Zalatoris (24), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, 1 up.

Cameron Tringale (45), def. Sepp Straka (63), Austria, 5 and 3.

Standings

x-Zalatoris 2-1-0, Hovland 2-1-0, Straka 1-2-0, Tringale 1-2-0.

(Zalatoris defeated Hovland on the second playoff hole)

GROUP 4 Wednesday

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (62), United States.

Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, 5 and 4.

Thursday

Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, 5 and 4.

Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, def. Keith Mitchell (62), United States, 5 and 3.

Friday

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, 2 and 1.

Keith Mitchell (62), United States, def. Seamus Power (42), Ireland, 2 and 1.

Standings

x-Power 2-1-0, Cantlay 1-1-1, Mitchell 1-1-1, Im 1-2-0.

GROUP 5 Wednesday

Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 2 and 1.

Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, 1 up

Thursday

Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, def. Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, 2 and 1.

Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 4 and 2.

Friday

Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, 5 and 4.

Ian Poulter (59), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, 4 and 3.

Standings

x-Scheffler 2-1-0, Fitzpatrick 2-1-0, Fleetwood 1-2-0, Poulter 1-2-0.

(Scheffler defeated Fitzpatrick on the sixth playoff hole)

GROUP 6 Wednesday

Luke List (53), United States, def. Justin Thomas (6), United States, 3 and 2.

Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 4 and 3.

Thursday

Justin Thomas (6), United States, def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 5 and 4.

Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Luke List (53), United States, 1 up.

Friday

Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Justin Thomas (6), United States, 4 and 3.

Marc Leishman (37), Australia, def. Luke List (53), United States, 3 and 2.

Standings

x-Kisner 3-0-0, Thomas 1-2-0, List 1-2-0, Leishman 1-2-0

GROUP 7 Wednesday

Xander Schauffele (7), United States, def. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, 3 and 2.

Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Tony Finau (18), United States, 4 and 3.

Thursday

Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Xander Schauffele (7), United States, 1 up.

Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, def. Tony Finau (18), United States, 1 up.

Friday

Tony Finau (18), United States, def. Xander Schauffele (7), United States, 4 and 2.

Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, def. Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, 5 and 4.

Standings

x-Kanaya 2-1-0, Herbert 2-1-0, Schauffele 1-2-0, Finau 1-2-0.

(Kanaya defeated Herbert on the first playoff hole)

GROUP 8 Wednesday

Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, 3 and 2.

Max Homa (30), United States, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 3 and 1.

Thursday

Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 4 and 2.

Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, def. Max Homa (30), United States, 2 up.

Friday

Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Max Homa (30), United States, 1 up.

Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 1 up.

Standings

x-Johnson 3-0-0, Hughes 2-1-0, Homa 1-2-0, Wolff 0-3-0.

GROUP 9 Wednesday

Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, halved with Richard Bland (54), England.

Talor Gooch (27), United States, def. Lee Westwood (47), England, 3 and 2.

Thursday

Lee Westwood (47), England, def. Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, 1 up.

Richard Bland (54), England, def. Talor Gooch (27), United States, 1 up.

Friday

Talor Gooch (27), United States, def. Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, 2 up.

Richard Bland (54), England, def. Lee Westwood (47), England, 2 and 1.

Standings

x-Bland 2-0-1, Gooch 2-1-0, Westwood 1-2-0, DeChambeau 0-2-1.

GROUP 10 Wednesday

Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 1 up.

Corey Conners (36), Canada def, Paul Casey (19), England, conceded after 2 holes (injury).

Thursday

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Paul Casey (19), England, conceded (injury).

Friday

Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, def. Paul Casey (19), England, conceded (injury).

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Alex Noren (50), Sweden, 3 and 2.

Standings

x-Conners 3-0-0, Noren 2-1-0, Oosthuizen 1-2-0, Casey 0-3-0.

GROUP 11 Wednesday

Jordan Spieth (11), United States, def. Keegan Bradley (60), United States, 2 up.

Adam Scott (32), Australia, def. Justin Rose (46), England, 2 up.

Thursday

Justin Rose (46), England, def. Jordan Spieth (11), United States, 3 and 2.

Adam Scott (32), Australia, halved with. Keegan Bradley (60), United States.

Friday

Adam Scott (32), Australia, def. Jordan Spieth (11), United States, 3 and 2.

Justin Rose (46), England, halved with Keegan Bradley (60), United States.

Standings

x-Scott 2-0-1, Rose 1-1-1, Bradley 0-1-2, Spieth 1-2-0.

GROUP 12 Wednesday

Billy Horschel (12), United States, def. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, 3 and 2.

Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, def. Tom Hoge (33), United States, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Billy Horschel (12), United States, def. Tom Hoge (33), United States, 3 and 2.

Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, def. Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, 1 up.

Friday

Billy Horschel (12), United States, havled with. Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium.

Tom Hoge (33), United States, halved with Min Woo Lee (49), Australia.

Standings

x-Horschel 2-0-1, Pieters 1-1-1, Lee 1-1-1, Hoge 0-2-1.

GROUP 13 Wednesday

Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 3 and 2.

Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, def. Daniel Berger (17), United States, 2 up.

Thursday

Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, 1 up.

Daniel Berger (17), United States, def. Christian Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Friday

Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Daniel Berger (17), United States, 2 up.

Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 6 and 4.

Standings

x-Hatton 3-0-0, Kim 2-1-0, Berger 2-1-0, Bezuidenhout 0-3-0.

GROUP 14 Wednesday

Maverick McNealy (64), United States, def. Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, 8 and 6.

Kevin Na (25), United States, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 2 and 1.

Kevin Na (25), United States, halved with. Maverick McNealy (64), United States.

Friday

Kevin Na (25), United States, def. Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, 1 up.

Maverick McNealy (64), United States, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 2 and 1.

Standings

x-Na 2-0-1, McNealy 2-0-1, Niemann 1-2-0, Henley 0-3-0.

(Na defeated McNealy on the first playoff hole

GROUP 15 Wednesday

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Bubba Watson (57), United States, 3 and 1.

Webb Simpson (31), United States, def. Brian Harman (44), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, halved with Brian Harman (44), United States.

Bubba Watson (57), United States, def. Webb Simpson (31), United States, 1 up.

Friday

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Webb Simpson (31), United States, 2 up.

Brian Harman (44), United States, halved with Bubba Watson (57), United States.

Standings

x-Ancer 2-0-1, Watson 1-1-1, Simpson 1-2-0, Harman 0-1-2.

GROUP 16 Wednesday

Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, and 3 and 2.

Harold Varner III (35), United States, def. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Harold Varner III (35), United States, 2 and 1.

Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, 2 up.

Friday

Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, 1 up.

Harold Varner III (35), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, 5 and 4.

Standings

x-Koepka 3-0-0, Varner 2-1-0, Lowry 1-2-0, van Rooyen 0-3-0.

