Dell Match Play Groups

At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas (Seedings in parentheses; x-won group) GROUP 1 Wednesday Jon Rahm (1), Spain def. Sebastian…

At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas (Seedings in parentheses; x-won group) GROUP 1 Wednesday

Jon Rahm (1), Spain def. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia, 4 and 2.

Cameron Young (40), United States, def. Patrick Reed (23), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Jon Rahm (1), Spain, def. Cameron Young (40), United States, 5 and 4.

Patrick Reed (23), United States, halved with Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia.

Friday

Jon Rahm (1), Spain, vs. Patrick Reed (23), United States.

Cameron Young (40), United States, vs. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia.

Standings

Rahm 2-0-0, Young 1-1-0, Reed 0-1-1, Munoz 0-1-1.

GROUP 2 Wednesday

Collin Morikawa (2), United States, def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 2 and 1.

Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, def. Jason Kokrak (22), United States, 4 and 3.

Thursday

Collin Morikawa (2), United States, halved with Sergio Garcia (43), Spain.

Jason Kokrak (22), United States, def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 3 and 2.

Friday

Collin Morikawa (2), United States, vs. Jason Kokrak (22), United States.

Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, vs. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland.

Standings

Morikawa 1-0-1 Garcia 1-0-1 Kokrak 1-1-0, MacIntyre 0-2-0.

GROUP 3 Wednesday

Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Sepp Straka (63), Austria, 1 up.

Will Zalatoris (24), United States, def. Cameron Tringale (45), United States, 5 and 4.

Thursday

Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Cameron Tringale (45), United States, 2 and 1.

Sepp Straka (63), Austria, def. Will Zalatoris (24), United States, 4 and 2.

Friday

Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, vs. Will Zalatoris (24), United States.

Cameron Tringale (45), vs. Sepp Straka (63), Austria.

Standings

Hovland 2-0-0, Zalatoris 1-1-0, Straka 1-1-0, Tringale 0-2-0.

GROUP 4 Wednesday

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (62), United States.

Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, 5 and 4.

Thursday

Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, 5 and 4.

Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, def. Keith Mitchell (62), United States, 5 and 3.

Friday

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, vs. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea.

Seamus Power (42), Ireland, vs. Keith Mitchell (62), United States.

Standings

Power 2-0-0, Im 1-1-0, Cantlay 0-1-1, Mitchell 0-1-1.

GROUP 5 Wednesday

Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 2 and 1.

Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, 1 up

Thursday

Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, def. Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, 2 and 1.

Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 4 and 2.

Friday

Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England.

Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, vs. Ian Poulter (59), England.

Standings

Fitzpatrick 2-0-0, Scheffler 1-1-0, Fleetwood 1-1-0, Poulter 0-2-0.

GROUP 6 Wednesday

Luke List (53), United States, def. Justin Thomas (6), United States, 3 and 2.

Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 4 and 3.

Thursday

Justin Thomas (6), United States, def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 5 and 4.

Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Luke List (53), United States, 1 up.

Friday

Justin Thomas (6), United States, vs. Kevin Kisner (29), United States.

Marc Leishman (37), Australia, vs. Luke List (53), United States.

Standings

Kisner 2-0-0, Thomas 1-1-0, List 1-1-0, Leishman 0-2-0

GROUP 7 Wednesday

Xander Schauffele (7), United States, def. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, 3 and 2.

Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Tony Finau (18), United States, 4 and 3.

Thursday

Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Xander Schauffele (7), United States, 1 up.

Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, def. Tony Finau (18), United States, 1 up.

Friday

Xander Schauffele (7), United States, vs. Tony Finau (18), United States.

Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, vs. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan.

Standings

Herbert 2-0-0, Schauffele 1-1-0, Kanaya 1-1-0, Finau 0-2-0.

GROUP 8 Wednesday

Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, 3 and 2.

Max Homa (30), United States, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 3 and 1.

Thursday

Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 4 and 2.

Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, def. Max Homa (30), United States, 2 up.

Friday

Dustin Johnson (8), United States, vs. Max Homa (30), United States.

Matthew Wolff (38), United States, vs. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada.

Standings

Johnson 2-0-0, Homa 1-1-0, Hughes 1-1-0, Wolff 0-2-0.

GROUP 9 Wednesday

Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, halved with Richard Bland (54), England.

Talor Gooch (27), United States, def. Lee Westwood (47), England, 3 and 2.

Thursday

Lee Westwood (47), England, def. Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, 1 up.

Richard Bland (54), England, def. Talor Gooch (27), United States, 1 up.

Friday

Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, vs. Talor Gooch (27), United States.

Lee Westwood (47), England, vs. Richard Bland (54), England.

Standings

Bland 1-0-1, Gooch 1-1-0, Westwood 1-1-0, DeChambeau 0-1-1.

GROUP 10 Wednesday

Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 1 up.

Corey Conners (36), Canada def, Paul Casey (19), England, conceded after 2 holes (injury).

Thursday

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Paul Casey (19), England, conceded (injury).

Friday

Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, vs. Paul Casey (19), England.

Corey Conners (36), Canada, vs. Alex Noren (50), Sweden.

Standings

Conners 2-0-0, Noren 2-0-0, Oosthuizen 0-2-0, Casey 0-2-0.

GROUP 11 Wednesday

Jordan Spieth (11), United States, def. Keegan Bradley (60), United States, 2 up.

Adam Scott (32), Australia, def. Justin Rose (46), England, 2 up.

Thursday

Justin Rose (46), England, def. Jordan Spieth (11), United States, 3 and 2.

Adam Scott (32), Australia, halved with. Keegan Bradley (60), United States.

Friday

Jordan Spieth (11), United States, vs. Adam Scott (32), Australia.

Justin Rose (46), England, vs. Keegan Bradley (60), United States.

Standings

Scott 1-0-1, Spieth 1-1-0, Rose 1-1-0, Bradley 0-1-1.

GROUP 12 Wednesday

Billy Horschel (12), United States, def. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, 3 and 2.

Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, def. Tom Hoge (33), United States, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Billy Horschel (12), United States, def. Tom Hoge (33), United States, 3 and 2.

Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, def. Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, 1 up.

Friday

Billy Horschel (12), United States, vs. Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium.

Tom Hoge (33), United States, vs. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia.

Standings

Horschel 2-0-0, Pieters 1-1-0, Lee 1-1-0, Hoge 0-2-0.

GROUP 13 Wednesday

Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 3 and 2.

Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, def. Daniel Berger (17), United States, 2 up.

Thursday

Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, 1 up.

Daniel Berger (17), United States, def. Christian Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Friday

Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, vs. Daniel Berger (17), United States.

Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa.

Standings

Hatton 2-0-0, Kim 1-1-0, Berger 1-1-0, Bezuidenhout 0-2-0.

GROUP 14 Wednesday

Maverick McNealy (64), United States, def. Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, 8 and 6.

Kevin Na (25), United States, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 2 and 1.

Kevin Na (25), United States, halved with. Maverick McNealy (64), United States.

Friday

Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, vs. Kevin Na (25), United States.

Russell Henley (34), United States, vs. Maverick McNealy (64), United States.

Standings

McNealy 1-0-1, Na 1-0-1, Niemann 1-1-0, Henley 0-2-0.

GROUP 15 Wednesday

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Bubba Watson (57), United States, 3 and 1.

Webb Simpson (31), United States, def. Brian Harman (44), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, halved with Brian Harman (44), United States.

Bubba Watson (57), United States, def. Webb Simpson (31), United States, 1 up.

Friday

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, vs. Webb Simpson (31), United States.

Brian Harman (44), United States, vs. Bubba Watson (57), United States.

Standings

Ancer 1-0-1, Simpson 1-1-0, Watson 1-1-0, Harman 0-1-1.

GROUP 16 Wednesday

Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, and 3 and 2.

Harold Varner III (35), United States, def. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Harold Varner III (35), United States, 2 and 1.

Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, 2 up.

Friday

Brooks Koepka (16), United States, vs. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland.

Harold Varner III (35), United States, vs. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa.

Standings

Koepka 2-0-0, Varner 1-1-0, Lowry 1-1-0, van Rooyen 0-2-0.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.