Dell Match Play Groups

|At Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|(Seedings in parentheses; x-won group)
|GROUP 1
|Wednesday
Jon Rahm (1), Spain def. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia, 4 and 2.
Cameron Young (40), United States, def. Patrick Reed (23), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Jon Rahm (1), Spain, def. Cameron Young (40), United States, 5 and 4.
Patrick Reed (23), United States, halved with Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia.
|Friday
Jon Rahm (1), Spain, vs. Patrick Reed (23), United States.
Cameron Young (40), United States, vs. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia.
|Standings
Rahm 2-0-0, Young 1-1-0, Reed 0-1-1, Munoz 0-1-1.
|GROUP 2
|Wednesday
Collin Morikawa (2), United States, def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 2 and 1.
Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, def. Jason Kokrak (22), United States, 4 and 3.
|Thursday
Collin Morikawa (2), United States, halved with Sergio Garcia (43), Spain.
Jason Kokrak (22), United States, def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 3 and 2.
|Friday
Collin Morikawa (2), United States, vs. Jason Kokrak (22), United States.
Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, vs. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland.
|Standings
Morikawa 1-0-1 Garcia 1-0-1 Kokrak 1-1-0, MacIntyre 0-2-0.
|GROUP 3
|Wednesday
Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Sepp Straka (63), Austria, 1 up.
Will Zalatoris (24), United States, def. Cameron Tringale (45), United States, 5 and 4.
|Thursday
Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Cameron Tringale (45), United States, 2 and 1.
Sepp Straka (63), Austria, def. Will Zalatoris (24), United States, 4 and 2.
|Friday
Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, vs. Will Zalatoris (24), United States.
Cameron Tringale (45), vs. Sepp Straka (63), Austria.
|Standings
Hovland 2-0-0, Zalatoris 1-1-0, Straka 1-1-0, Tringale 0-2-0.
|GROUP 4
|Wednesday
Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (62), United States.
Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, 5 and 4.
|Thursday
Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, 5 and 4.
Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, def. Keith Mitchell (62), United States, 5 and 3.
|Friday
Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, vs. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea.
Seamus Power (42), Ireland, vs. Keith Mitchell (62), United States.
|Standings
Power 2-0-0, Im 1-1-0, Cantlay 0-1-1, Mitchell 0-1-1.
|GROUP 5
|Wednesday
Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 2 and 1.
Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, 1 up
|Thursday
Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, def. Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, 2 and 1.
Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 4 and 2.
|Friday
Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England.
Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, vs. Ian Poulter (59), England.
|Standings
Fitzpatrick 2-0-0, Scheffler 1-1-0, Fleetwood 1-1-0, Poulter 0-2-0.
|GROUP 6
|Wednesday
Luke List (53), United States, def. Justin Thomas (6), United States, 3 and 2.
Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 4 and 3.
|Thursday
Justin Thomas (6), United States, def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 5 and 4.
Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Luke List (53), United States, 1 up.
|Friday
Justin Thomas (6), United States, vs. Kevin Kisner (29), United States.
Marc Leishman (37), Australia, vs. Luke List (53), United States.
|Standings
Kisner 2-0-0, Thomas 1-1-0, List 1-1-0, Leishman 0-2-0
|GROUP 7
|Wednesday
Xander Schauffele (7), United States, def. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, 3 and 2.
Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Tony Finau (18), United States, 4 and 3.
|Thursday
Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Xander Schauffele (7), United States, 1 up.
Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, def. Tony Finau (18), United States, 1 up.
|Friday
Xander Schauffele (7), United States, vs. Tony Finau (18), United States.
Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, vs. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan.
|Standings
Herbert 2-0-0, Schauffele 1-1-0, Kanaya 1-1-0, Finau 0-2-0.
|GROUP 8
|Wednesday
Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, 3 and 2.
Max Homa (30), United States, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 3 and 1.
|Thursday
Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 4 and 2.
Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, def. Max Homa (30), United States, 2 up.
|Friday
Dustin Johnson (8), United States, vs. Max Homa (30), United States.
Matthew Wolff (38), United States, vs. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada.
|Standings
Johnson 2-0-0, Homa 1-1-0, Hughes 1-1-0, Wolff 0-2-0.
|GROUP 9
|Wednesday
Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, halved with Richard Bland (54), England.
Talor Gooch (27), United States, def. Lee Westwood (47), England, 3 and 2.
|Thursday
Lee Westwood (47), England, def. Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, 1 up.
Richard Bland (54), England, def. Talor Gooch (27), United States, 1 up.
|Friday
Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, vs. Talor Gooch (27), United States.
Lee Westwood (47), England, vs. Richard Bland (54), England.
|Standings
Bland 1-0-1, Gooch 1-1-0, Westwood 1-1-0, DeChambeau 0-1-1.
|GROUP 10
|Wednesday
Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 1 up.
Corey Conners (36), Canada def, Paul Casey (19), England, conceded after 2 holes (injury).
|Thursday
Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 2 and 1.
Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Paul Casey (19), England, conceded (injury).
|Friday
Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, vs. Paul Casey (19), England.
Corey Conners (36), Canada, vs. Alex Noren (50), Sweden.
|Standings
Conners 2-0-0, Noren 2-0-0, Oosthuizen 0-2-0, Casey 0-2-0.
|GROUP 11
|Wednesday
Jordan Spieth (11), United States, def. Keegan Bradley (60), United States, 2 up.
Adam Scott (32), Australia, def. Justin Rose (46), England, 2 up.
|Thursday
Justin Rose (46), England, def. Jordan Spieth (11), United States, 3 and 2.
Adam Scott (32), Australia, halved with. Keegan Bradley (60), United States.
|Friday
Jordan Spieth (11), United States, vs. Adam Scott (32), Australia.
Justin Rose (46), England, vs. Keegan Bradley (60), United States.
|Standings
Scott 1-0-1, Spieth 1-1-0, Rose 1-1-0, Bradley 0-1-1.
|GROUP 12
|Wednesday
Billy Horschel (12), United States, def. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, 3 and 2.
Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, def. Tom Hoge (33), United States, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Billy Horschel (12), United States, def. Tom Hoge (33), United States, 3 and 2.
Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, def. Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, 1 up.
|Friday
Billy Horschel (12), United States, vs. Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium.
Tom Hoge (33), United States, vs. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia.
|Standings
Horschel 2-0-0, Pieters 1-1-0, Lee 1-1-0, Hoge 0-2-0.
|GROUP 13
|Wednesday
Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 3 and 2.
Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, def. Daniel Berger (17), United States, 2 up.
|Thursday
Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, 1 up.
Daniel Berger (17), United States, def. Christian Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 2 and 1.
|Friday
Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, vs. Daniel Berger (17), United States.
Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa.
|Standings
Hatton 2-0-0, Kim 1-1-0, Berger 1-1-0, Bezuidenhout 0-2-0.
|GROUP 14
|Wednesday
Maverick McNealy (64), United States, def. Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, 8 and 6.
Kevin Na (25), United States, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 2 and 1.
Kevin Na (25), United States, halved with. Maverick McNealy (64), United States.
|Friday
Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, vs. Kevin Na (25), United States.
Russell Henley (34), United States, vs. Maverick McNealy (64), United States.
|Standings
McNealy 1-0-1, Na 1-0-1, Niemann 1-1-0, Henley 0-2-0.
|GROUP 15
|Wednesday
Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Bubba Watson (57), United States, 3 and 1.
Webb Simpson (31), United States, def. Brian Harman (44), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, halved with Brian Harman (44), United States.
Bubba Watson (57), United States, def. Webb Simpson (31), United States, 1 up.
|Friday
Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, vs. Webb Simpson (31), United States.
Brian Harman (44), United States, vs. Bubba Watson (57), United States.
|Standings
Ancer 1-0-1, Simpson 1-1-0, Watson 1-1-0, Harman 0-1-1.
|GROUP 16
|Wednesday
Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, and 3 and 2.
Harold Varner III (35), United States, def. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Harold Varner III (35), United States, 2 and 1.
Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, 2 up.
|Friday
Brooks Koepka (16), United States, vs. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland.
Harold Varner III (35), United States, vs. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa.
|Standings
Koepka 2-0-0, Varner 1-1-0, Lowry 1-1-0, van Rooyen 0-2-0.
