CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Asia News » Chinese swimmer Sun Yang…

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang loses appeal at Swiss court

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 6:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang lost his final appeal against a ban for violating anti-doping rules, Switzerland’s highest court said Friday.

The Swiss Federal Tribunal dismissed the Chinese swimmer’s appeal against last year’s Court of Arbitration for Sport verdict on legal process grounds.

Sun had been banned — after a retrial at CAS — for more than four years following a confrontational incident with sample collection officers at his home in China. The ban, which forced him to miss the Tokyo Olympics, expires in May 2024, just before the Paris Games.

The CAS ruling “does not violate fundamental principles of public order, nor was Sun Yang’s right to be heard infringed,” the Swiss court said in a statement, adding it “did not enter into the merits of the athlete’s further objections.”

Sun was ordered to pay legal costs of 15,000 Swiss francs ($16,300).

The latest ruling should end a legal case that lasted more than three years since Sun was merely warned by swimming governing body FINA about his conduct during an attempt to take blood and urine from him. A sample collection team had made an unannounced visit to his home in September 2018.

It turned confrontational after midnight when he questioned the officials’ credentials. It led to Sun’s entourage ordering a security guard to use a hammer to smash the casing of a blood vial so it would not be valid for testing.

The World Anti-Doping Agency appealed to CAS to overturn the FINA tribunal ruling.

Sun was first banned for eight years by CAS in 2020. That verdict was nullified by Swiss judges because the CAS panel chairman showed anti-China bias in social media comments.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

MSPB regains quorum after 5 years, but faces daunting backlog

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up