RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | 3 UN resolutions to help Ukraine | How to help
Home » Asia News » China's ZTE says probation…

China’s ZTE says probation ends after clash with Washington

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 2:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — ZTE Corp. said Wednesday a U.S. judge has allowed a probation period to end after the telecom equipment maker was nearly destroyed in a clash with Washington over its dealings with Iran and North Korea.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump barred ZTE’s access to American components amid rising tension with Beijing over technology and security. The company had pleaded guilty the previous year to shipping equipment to Iran and North Korea in violation of U.S. rules and agreed to pay a $1.2 billion fine.

ZTE agreed to pay an additional $1 billion, replace its executives and be scrutinized by U.S.-appointed monitors to regain access to U.S. technology. The company sells smartphones and network equipment that use American processor chips and other technology.

The company, headquartered in the southern city of Shenzhen, said its probation ended as planned Tuesday after a federal judge in Texas declined to take further action.

ZTE promised in a statement to make compliance with laws and regulations “the cornerstone of its strategic development.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Enterprise risk management remains elusive for many agencies, but now there’s help

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

CISA highlights new reporting hotline amid warnings about potential Russian cyber attacks

2022 spending bill fills holes in DoD's long-underfunded facility maintenance budgets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up