CORONAVIRUS NEWS: George Mason eases restrictions | Metro gets additional COVID relief funds | COVID's impact on economy | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Asia News » China to raise defense…

China to raise defense spending by 7.1% to $229 billion

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — China is raising its defense spending in 2022 by 7.1% to $229 billion, up from a 6.8% increase the year before.

Saturday’s announcement marks a continuation of the robust spending that has given China an increasingly powerful military that is challenging the U.S. armed forces’ dominance of the Indo-Pacific region.

China has the world’s second largest defense budget after the U.S.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up