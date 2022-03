BEIJING (AP) — China cuts economic growth target to ‘around 5.5%’ from last year’s 8.1% growth, says it requires ‘arduous…

BEIJING (AP) — China cuts economic growth target to ‘around 5.5%’ from last year’s 8.1% growth, says it requires ‘arduous effort.’

