RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian attacks batter Ukraine | Protecting Ukrainian leaders | Zelenskyy pleads for help to Congress | How to help
Home » Asia News » Biden to call China's…

Biden to call China’s Xi to discuss economic competition

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 8:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

President Joe Biden will speak Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ongoing economic competition between the two countries and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the upcoming phone call in a Thursday statement that said it’s “part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication” between the United States and China.

The call follows an intense seven-hour meeting in Rome on Monday between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi.

U.S. officials have warned that China has amplified Russian disinformation that could be a pretext for Putin’s forces to attack Ukraine with chemical or biological weapons. There are also reports —denied by the Kremlin — that Russia has reached out to China for aid as it faces sanctions and an invasion that faces stiff resistance by Ukrainians.

At the meeting, Sullivan wanted more transparency on Beijing’s posture regarding Russia and repeated that any attempts by China to help Russia avoid sanctions would be costly for Xi’s government.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Government News | World News

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up