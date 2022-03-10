RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » Asia News » AP PHOTOS: Sri Lankan…

AP PHOTOS: Sri Lankan power cuts affect all walks of life

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 12:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka is going through hours of daily power cuts since it can’t operate turbines because of a fuel shortage and the government has only a little foreign currency to pay for oil imports.

The country has no power for 7 1/2 hours a day, forcing children to study under homemade kerosene oil lamps, fishermen to limit fishing and shops and industries to limit production and business.

Government ministers have admitted that they struggle to pay the ships docked in Colombo port before unloading their fuel stocks. Dry weather has also limited hydropower production in shrinking reservoirs.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last week sacked Udaya Gammanpila as energy minister after he publicly discussed the enormity of the crisis and criticized authorities for not prioritizing imports.

Vehicles and people holding containers stand in sometimes kilometers-long queues near gas stations. Passenger buses and trucks transporting goods are unable to operate according to their normal routine. The limited number of foreign tourists visiting the country are confined to their hotels, unable to travel. Some spend time in the dark.

Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves have dwindled because its tourism sector is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and exports are down. Additionally, the country has to pay billions of dollars in foreign debts for infrastructure projects that don’t make money.

This year’s loan repayment obligations alone cost nearly $7 billion.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Business & Finance | World News

CISA updating cyber programs to align with White House zero trust strategy

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Contractors need agencies to help them “whip inflation now!”

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up