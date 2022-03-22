RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
Home » Asia News » Alibaba raises buyback to…

Alibaba raises buyback to $25B to boost slumping stock

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 12:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, increased a share buyback to $25 billion from $15 billion on Tuesday to prop up a stock price that has fallen by more than half since the ruling Communist Party tightened control over tech industries by launching regulatory crackdowns.

The increase is a “sign of confidence in the company’s continued growth,” Alibaba said. The company said it has paid out $9.2 billion so far in the buyback announced earlier.

Alibaba’s U.S.-traded shares have fallen 56%, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars of stock market value, since the ruling party launched anti-monopoly and data-security crackdowns in 2019. Alibaba has been fined and a planned stock market debut by Ant Group, an online finance company spun off from Alibaba, was postponed.

Alibaba’s Hong Kong-traded shares were trading 4.8% higher on Tuesday.

Chinese leaders tried last week to stop the stock market slide by promising support for technology companies but gave no details of possible initiatives.

The ruling party has expressed concern private sector tech giants such as Alibaba and Tencent Holding are too independent and might use their market dominance to suppress competition and hurt economic growth.

Alibaba earlier reported profit for the final quarter of 2021 fell 74% from a year earlier to 20.4 billion yuan ($3.2 billion). Revenue rose 10% to 242.6 billion yuan ($38 billion).

___

Alibaba Group: www.alibabagroup.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Business & Finance | Tech News | World News

Air Force turning to AI for better fitness, injury prevention

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

DoD has a new plan to take JADC2 from concept to reality

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up