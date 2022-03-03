CORONAVIRUS NEWS: George Mason eases restrictions | Metro gets additional COVID relief funds | COVID's impact on economy | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Asia News » 3 Russian wrestlers suspended…

3 Russian wrestlers suspended in doping cases

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 7:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Three Russian wrestlers were suspended Thursday by the International Testing Agency because of doping cases dating back 10 years.

The evidence was only recently revealed in a Moscow laboratory database that was withheld and tampered with in the possession of Russian state authorities from 2015-19.

Manipulating the database led to a two-year slate of sanctions against Russian sports, including athletes and teams being denied their national identity at last year’s Tokyo Olympics and last month’s Beijing Games. They competed as ROC, short for Russian Olympic Committee.

World Anti-Doping Agency investigators have provided evidence from the database of suspected doping to sports governing bodies and the ITA to prosecute cases.

The ITA said data relating to wrestlers Daria Leksina, Aleksey Shchekov, Elena Vostrikova was “indicative of the presence of banned substances in samples provided by the athletes in 2012.”

None of the three went on to compete at the Olympics or win medals at world championships.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up