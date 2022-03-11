RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | New Russia sanction coming? | US hospital welcomes Ukraine child cancer patients | How to help
Home » Asia News » 11 dead, 4 injured…

11 dead, 4 injured in fire at scrap warehouse in India

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 1:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A major fire in a scrap warehouse killed at least 11 people and injured four others Wednesday in India’s southern Hyderabad city, police and officials said.

Police said 15 laborers were sleeping in the shop when fire caused by a short-circuit broke out, trapping the people inside. The laborers were from the eastern state of Bihar and had come to Hyderabad for employment.

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana state, of which Hyderabad is the capital, expressed his condolences and ordered monetary compensation for the deceased.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

CISA highlights new reporting hotline amid warnings about potential Russian cyber attacks

Enterprise risk management remains elusive for many agencies, but now there’s help

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

State Department shifting power to the end user as telework stays mainstream

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up