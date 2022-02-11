OLYMPIC NEWS: ROC skater Valieva cleared to compete | First Black speed skating gold medal | Must see Olympic photos | US skiers help each other
Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 10:28 PM

At Beijing

Saturday, Feb. 12

58 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Norway 8 3 6 17
Germany 8 5 1 14
United States 5 5 1 11
Netherlands 5 4 2 11
Sweden 5 2 3 10
Austria 4 6 4 14
China 4 3 1 8
ROC 3 4 6 13
Italy 2 5 4 11
Japan 2 3 5 10
Switzerland 2 0 5 7
Slovenia 2 1 2 5
Canada 1 4 8 13
France 1 6 0 7
Australia 1 2 1 4
South Korea 1 2 1 4
Finland 1 1 2 4
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Hungary 0 0 2 2
Belarus 0 1 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

