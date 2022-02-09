Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Beijing Thursday, Feb. 10 45 of 109 total events Nation G S B Tot Germany 6 3 0 9…

At Beijing

Thursday, Feb. 10

45 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot Germany 6 3 0 9 Norway 5 3 4 12 Austria 4 5 4 13 United States 4 5 1 10 Netherlands 4 3 1 8 Sweden 4 1 2 7 China 3 3 0 6 ROC 2 3 6 11 Italy 2 4 2 8 Slovenia 2 1 2 5 Canada 1 4 7 12 Japan 1 2 4 7 France 1 5 0 6 Switzerland 1 0 3 4 Australia 1 0 1 2 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 South Korea 1 0 1 2 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Finland 0 1 2 3 Hungary 0 0 2 2 Belarus 0 1 0 1 Spain 0 1 0 1 Latvia 0 0 1 1 Poland 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.