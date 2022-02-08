Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Beijing Wednesday, Feb. 9 37 of 109 total events Nation G S B Tot Germany 5 3 0 8…

At Beijing

Wednesday, Feb. 9

37 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot Germany 5 3 0 8 Norway 4 2 4 10 Sweden 4 1 2 7 Netherlands 3 3 1 7 China 3 2 0 5 ROC 2 3 6 11 Austria 2 4 4 10 Italy 2 4 1 7 Slovenia 2 1 2 5 Canada 1 2 5 8 United States 1 5 1 7 France 1 5 0 6 Japan 1 1 2 4 Switzerland 1 0 3 4 Australia 1 0 1 2 South Korea 1 0 1 2 Czech Republic 1 0 0 1 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Hungary 0 0 2 2 Belarus 0 1 0 1 Finland 0 0 1 1 Poland 0 0 1 1

