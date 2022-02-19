Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Beijing Sunday, Feb. 20 109 of 109 total events Nation G S B Tot Norway 16 8 13 37…

At Beijing

Sunday, Feb. 20

109 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot Norway 16 8 13 37 Germany 12 10 5 27 China 9 4 2 15 United States 8 10 7 25 Sweden 8 5 5 18 Netherlands 8 5 4 17 Austria 7 7 4 18 Switzerland 7 2 5 14 ROC 6 12 14 32 France 5 7 2 14 Canada 4 8 14 26 Japan 3 6 9 18 Italy 2 7 8 17 South Korea 2 5 2 9 Finland 2 2 4 8 Slovenia 2 3 2 7 New Zealand 2 1 0 3 Australia 1 2 1 4 Hungary 1 0 2 3 Britain 1 1 0 2 Belgium 1 0 1 2 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 Slovakia 1 0 1 2 Belarus 0 2 0 2 Spain 0 1 0 1 Ukraine 0 1 0 1 Estonia 0 0 1 1 Latvia 0 0 1 1 Poland 0 0 1 1

