OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Asia News » Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 10:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

At Beijing

Friday, Feb. 18

97 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Norway 15 8 11 34
Germany 10 7 5 22
United States 8 8 5 21
China 8 4 2 14
Netherlands 7 5 4 16
Sweden 7 5 4 16
Switzerland 7 2 5 14
Austria 6 7 4 17
ROC 5 9 13 27
France 5 7 2 14
Canada 4 7 13 24
Japan 3 5 9 17
Italy 2 7 7 16
South Korea 2 4 1 7
Slovenia 2 3 2 7
Finland 1 2 3 6
Australia 1 2 1 4
Hungary 1 0 2 3
New Zealand 1 1 0 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Belarus 0 2 0 2
Spain 0 1 0 1
Ukraine 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 0 1 1
Estonia 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up