Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Beijing
Thursday, Feb. 17
92 of 109 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|14
|7
|8
|29
|Germany
|10
|7
|5
|22
|United States
|8
|8
|5
|21
|Sweden
|7
|4
|4
|15
|China
|7
|4
|2
|13
|Austria
|6
|7
|4
|17
|Netherlands
|6
|5
|4
|15
|Switzerland
|6
|1
|5
|12
|ROC
|5
|9
|12
|26
|Canada
|4
|5
|11
|20
|France
|4
|7
|2
|13
|Japan
|3
|5
|9
|17
|Italy
|2
|7
|7
|16
|South Korea
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Slovenia
|2
|3
|2
|7
|Finland
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Australia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Hungary
|1
|0
|2
|3
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Belarus
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Spain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Estonia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1
