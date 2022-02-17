Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Beijing Thursday, Feb. 17 92 of 109 total events Nation G S B Tot Norway 14 7 8 29…

At Beijing

Thursday, Feb. 17

92 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot Norway 14 7 8 29 Germany 10 7 5 22 United States 8 8 5 21 Sweden 7 4 4 15 China 7 4 2 13 Austria 6 7 4 17 Netherlands 6 5 4 15 Switzerland 6 1 5 12 ROC 5 9 12 26 Canada 4 5 11 20 France 4 7 2 13 Japan 3 5 9 17 Italy 2 7 7 16 South Korea 2 4 1 7 Slovenia 2 3 2 7 Finland 1 2 3 6 Australia 1 2 1 4 Hungary 1 0 2 3 New Zealand 1 1 0 2 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Belarus 0 2 0 2 Spain 0 1 0 1 Ukraine 0 1 0 1 Belgium 0 0 1 1 Estonia 0 0 1 1 Latvia 0 0 1 1 Poland 0 0 1 1

