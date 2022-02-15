OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | Top photos
Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 10:08 PM

At Beijing

Wednesday, Feb. 16

86 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Norway 13 7 8 28
Germany 10 6 4 20
United States 8 7 4 19
China 7 4 2 13
Austria 6 7 4 17
Netherlands 6 4 4 14
Sweden 6 4 4 14
Switzerland 5 0 5 10
ROC 4 8 12 24
France 4 7 2 13
Canada 3 4 11 18
Italy 2 7 6 15
Japan 2 5 7 14
South Korea 2 4 1 7
Slovenia 2 3 2 7
Finland 1 2 2 5
Australia 1 2 1 4
Hungary 1 0 2 3
New Zealand 1 1 0 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Belarus 0 2 0 2
Spain 0 1 0 1
Ukraine 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 0 1 1
Estonia 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

