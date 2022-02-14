OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 9:43 PM

At Beijing

Tuesday, Feb. 15

70 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Norway 9 5 7 21
Germany 8 5 2 15
United States 7 6 3 16
Austria 6 6 4 16
Netherlands 6 4 2 12
Sweden 5 3 3 11
China 5 3 2 10
ROC 4 6 8 18
France 3 6 2 11
Switzerland 3 0 5 8
Japan 2 4 6 12
Italy 2 5 4 11
Slovenia 2 3 2 7
Canada 1 4 10 15
South Korea 1 3 1 5
Australia 1 2 1 4
Finland 1 1 2 4
Hungary 1 0 2 3
New Zealand 1 1 0 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Belarus 0 2 0 2
Spain 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

