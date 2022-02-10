OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Winter Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 10:03 PM

At Beijing

Friday, Feb. 11

52 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Norway 6 3 5 14
Austria 4 6 4 14
ROC 2 4 6 12
Canada 1 4 7 12
Germany 7 4 0 11
Netherlands 5 4 1 10
United States 4 5 1 10
Italy 2 4 4 10
Sweden 5 2 2 9
Japan 2 2 4 8
China 3 3 1 7
Switzerland 2 0 5 7
France 1 5 0 6
Slovenia 2 1 2 5
Finland 1 1 2 4
Australia 1 1 1 3
South Korea 1 1 1 3
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Hungary 0 0 2 2
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Belarus 0 1 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

