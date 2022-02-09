OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Asia News » Winter Olympic Medals Table

Winter Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 9:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

At Beijing

Thursday, Feb. 10

45 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Austria 4 5 4 13
Norway 5 3 4 12
Canada 1 4 7 12
ROC 2 3 6 11
United States 4 5 1 10
Germany 6 3 0 9
Netherlands 4 3 1 8
Italy 2 4 2 8
Sweden 4 1 2 7
Japan 1 2 4 7
China 3 3 0 6
France 1 5 0 6
Slovenia 2 1 2 5
Switzerland 1 0 3 4
Finland 0 1 2 3
Australia 1 0 1 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
South Korea 1 0 1 2
Hungary 0 0 2 2
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Belarus 0 1 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up