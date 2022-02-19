CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » Winter Olympic Medals Table

Winter Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 10:03 PM

At Beijing

Sunday, Feb. 20

109 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Norway 16 8 13 37
ROC 6 12 14 32
Germany 12 10 5 27
Canada 4 8 14 26
United States 8 10 7 25
Sweden 8 5 5 18
Austria 7 7 4 18
Japan 3 6 9 18
Netherlands 8 5 4 17
Italy 2 7 8 17
China 9 4 2 15
Switzerland 7 2 5 14
France 5 7 2 14
South Korea 2 5 2 9
Finland 2 2 4 8
Slovenia 2 3 2 7
Australia 1 2 1 4
New Zealand 2 1 0 3
Hungary 1 0 2 3
Britain 1 1 0 2
Belgium 1 0 1 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Slovakia 1 0 1 2
Belarus 0 2 0 2
Spain 0 1 0 1
Ukraine 0 1 0 1
Estonia 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

