Winter Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 10:02 PM

At Beijing

Saturday, Feb. 19

104 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Norway 15 8 12 35
ROC 6 11 14 31
Canada 4 8 13 25
Germany 11 8 5 24
United States 8 9 7 24
Netherlands 8 5 4 17
Sweden 8 5 4 17
Austria 6 7 4 17
Japan 3 5 9 17
Italy 2 7 8 17
China 9 4 2 15
Switzerland 7 2 5 14
France 5 7 2 14
South Korea 2 5 2 9
Slovenia 2 3 2 7
Finland 1 2 3 6
Australia 1 2 1 4
New Zealand 2 1 0 3
Hungary 1 0 2 3
Belgium 1 0 1 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Belarus 0 2 0 2
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Britain 0 1 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Ukraine 0 1 0 1
Estonia 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

