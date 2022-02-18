Winter Olympic Medals Table

At Beijing Saturday, Feb. 19 104 of 109 total events Nation G S B Tot Norway 15 8 12 35…

At Beijing

Saturday, Feb. 19

104 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot Norway 15 8 12 35 ROC 6 11 14 31 Canada 4 8 13 25 Germany 11 8 5 24 United States 8 9 7 24 Netherlands 8 5 4 17 Sweden 8 5 4 17 Austria 6 7 4 17 Japan 3 5 9 17 Italy 2 7 8 17 China 9 4 2 15 Switzerland 7 2 5 14 France 5 7 2 14 South Korea 2 5 2 9 Slovenia 2 3 2 7 Finland 1 2 3 6 Australia 1 2 1 4 New Zealand 2 1 0 3 Hungary 1 0 2 3 Belgium 1 0 1 2 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 Belarus 0 2 0 2 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Britain 0 1 0 1 Spain 0 1 0 1 Ukraine 0 1 0 1 Estonia 0 0 1 1 Latvia 0 0 1 1 Poland 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.