Winter Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 1:25 AM

At Beijing

Thursday, Feb. 17

92 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Norway 14 7 8 29
ROC 5 9 12 26
Germany 10 7 5 22
United States 8 8 5 21
Canada 4 5 11 20
Austria 6 7 4 17
Japan 3 5 9 17
Italy 2 7 7 16
Sweden 7 4 4 15
Netherlands 6 5 4 15
China 7 4 2 13
France 4 7 2 13
Switzerland 6 1 5 12
South Korea 2 4 1 7
Slovenia 2 3 2 7
Finland 1 2 3 6
Australia 1 2 1 4
Hungary 1 0 2 3
New Zealand 1 1 0 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Belarus 0 2 0 2
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Ukraine 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 0 1 1
Estonia 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

