Wednesday’s Short Track Speedskating Results

Wednesday

Men

1500m

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1

1. Shaolin Sandor Liu, Hungary, 2:09.213 (Q).

2. Pascal Dion, Canada, 2:09.723 (Q).

3. Denis Airapetian, ROC, 2:09.776 (Q).

4. Vladislav Bykanov, Israel, 2:09.932.

5. Roberts Kruzbergs, Latvia, 2:10.999.

6. Michal Niewinski, Poland, 2:12.852.

Quarterfinal 2

1. Lee Juneseo, South Korea, 2:18.630 (Q).

2. Sven Roes, Netherlands, 2:18.687 (Q).

3. Stijn Desmet, Belgium, 2:19.112 (Q).

4. Sun Long, China, 2:19.244.

5. Andrew Heo, United States, 2:19.482.

6. Pietro Sighel, Italy, PEN.

Quarterfinal 3

1. Hwang Daeheon, South Korea, 2:14.910 (Q).

2. Semen Elistratov, ROC, 2:15.094 (Q).

3. Steven Dubois, Canada, 2:15.123 (Q).

4. Kota Kikuchi, Japan, 2:15.243.

5. Reinis Berzins, Latvia, 2:15.371 (ADV).

6. Ryan Pivirotto, United States, PEN.

