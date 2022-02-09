Wednesday’s Short Track Speedskating Results

Wednesday
Men
1500m
Quarterfinals
Quarterfinal 1
1. Shaolin Sandor Liu, Hungary, 2:09.213 (Q).
2. Pascal Dion, Canada, 2:09.723 (Q).
3. Denis Airapetian, ROC, 2:09.776 (Q).
4. Vladislav Bykanov, Israel, 2:09.932.
5. Roberts Kruzbergs, Latvia, 2:10.999.
6. Michal Niewinski, Poland, 2:12.852.
Quarterfinal 2
1. Lee Juneseo, South Korea, 2:18.630 (Q).
2. Sven Roes, Netherlands, 2:18.687 (Q).
3. Stijn Desmet, Belgium, 2:19.112 (Q).
4. Sun Long, China, 2:19.244.
5. Andrew Heo, United States, 2:19.482.
6. Pietro Sighel, Italy, PEN.
Quarterfinal 3
1. Hwang Daeheon, South Korea, 2:14.910 (Q).
2. Semen Elistratov, ROC, 2:15.094 (Q).
3. Steven Dubois, Canada, 2:15.123 (Q).
4. Kota Kikuchi, Japan, 2:15.243.
5. Reinis Berzins, Latvia, 2:15.371 (ADV).
6. Ryan Pivirotto, United States, PEN.
