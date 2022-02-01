OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
US snowboardcross racer Deibold out of Olympics with injury

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 11:38 PM

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — American snowboardcross rider Alex Deibold withdrew from the Beijing Olympics following a head injury he suffered at a World Cup race last weekend in Italy.

A onetime wax technician, Deibold earned a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in snowboardcross.

“While I’m grateful to know I’ll have a full recovery in the long run, I am obviously heartbroken to miss the Games,” the 35-year-old Deibold said in a statement Wednesday.

Added snowboardcross coach Peter Foley, “Alex is a huge asset to the team and always a big event medal contender, so it’s incredibly disappointing he won’t be able to compete.”

Deibold has been a member of the U.S. snowboard team since 2004. He has recorded six top-three finishes at World Cup races in his career.

One of Deibold’s most memorable races resulted in a bronze in Sochi, when he finished behind Pierre Vaultier of France and Nikolay Olyunin of Russia.

