United States 8, China 6
United States
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 290, Team Percentage: 91.
M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.
J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
J. Shuster Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
China
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 276, Team Percentage: 86.
Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
